Professional Products Rebrands as Human Circuit

Gaithersburg, MD--Professional Products, Inc. (PPI) has announced the completion of its corporate rebranding efforts, including a new website: humancircuit.com.

The change is effective immediately and will not affect the legal validity of any standing contracts or proposals. The announcement caps off a year of growth and change for PPI. The rebranding initiative is accompanied by a new company name, corporate logo, visual identity and tagline.

Human Circuit -- operating as PPI for over 46 years -- will continue to provide complete design/build media integration and solutions for clients in federal and state governments, broadcast and production facilities, corporations and professional organizations, institutions of higher learning, medical and healthcare facilities and the entertainment industry.

Bruce Kaufmann, president and CEO said, "The evolution of our brand, and the name change, marks the strategic transformation from a professional 'products' firm to our new position in the market as a design/build firm that delivers enterprise media and communications systems integration. Our goal is to go beyond technology to become an enterprise partner -- to help solve business performance problems with scalable and intuitive technology along with intelligent, integrated media solutions. We will continue to utilize the core competencies that have made us successful for over 46 years. We also intend to expand our application development and implementation strategies to a new level."

Specializing in advanced video, audio, data and control systems, Human Circuit provides a full array of hardware and software solutions for training, broadcast, video on demand and presentation applications.

"Human Circuit is committed to, and passionate about, creating intuitive human solutions that connect people and machines in a profound way," Kaufmann said. "Our new name -- Human Circuit -- reflects this and conveys our new approach. We are passionately committed to constant improvement, evaluation and anticipation of changes in technology in order to help our clients become better businesses through better communication and connectivity."