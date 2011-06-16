Digital Signage Event Readies Integrators for Success

by Lindsey Snyder



Digital Signage is the fastest growing segment of the AV market, and while last year visitors examined the market sector from a business perspective, InfoComm Academy’s Digital Signage 2011 event discussed technology trends, partnering for content, ongoing operations and support, viewer metrics and sustainability.

Instructor Paul Streffon has a background in both the technology and business of digital signage. Lyle Bunn of BUNN Co., Mike White of Multi-Media Solutions, Jim Huber of NOR-COM and Kimberly Sarubbi, Saddle Ranch Productions backed him up as instructors. They spoke about digital signage applications technology, “as well as business for our systems integrators,” says Randal A. Lemke, Ph.D., InfoComm International.

The instructors had a wealth of personal tips and anecdotes they offered attendees.

“With flexibility, just because you can, doesn't mean you should,” White told the full classroom. “Lots of times, simplicity is the key to a successful digital signage display. It’s the questions; knowing the questions is so much more important than knowing the products.”

Accessibility issues were another topic discussed. “Be careful who you give access to putting content up because it is a reflection of your company,” Huber warned. “Accessibility needs to be controlled and verified.”

White’s Multi-Media Solutions is the integrator for the digital signage application showcase in Booth 4781, “which has been revamped this year,” Lemke says.

The showcase features fully functional, interactive displays demonstrating the newest touchscreen technology and software. A stage is set up for presentations from industry experts.