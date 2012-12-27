SCN's Top 50 Stories of 2012: 30 - 21

From now until the end of the year, SCN is counting down the Top 50 web stories of 2012. Check back each day to see what the commercial AV systems integration community was reading this year.

Today's countdown features the most-read posts from 2012 - #30 to #21.



30.D-Tools to Host Regional Training in UK

29.SCN's Top 50 Systems Integrators of 2012

28.Electrosonic Installs Exhibits at Brooklyn Botanic Garden

27.Tri-Ed / Northern Video Partners with comCables

26.PSNI Wraps PVP Champions Summit

25.Full Compass Throws Pie for Charity

24. MAP Credenza Racks Line Expanded with New Options



23.Herman Launches Integration Services Division

22.AES Gets Inside Product Design

21.Draper Introduces Screen Surface Selection Tool

Check out #'s 50 - 41 here, and #'s 40 - 31 here.