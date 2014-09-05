Nobody Puts Shoddy AV in ‘The Corner’

Corner Entertainment is a recently opened entertainment constellation located in Houston, TX. It features a restaurant (Corner Table) a bar/nightclub (The Oak Bar), and a second wine and mixed drinks bar (1919). Though distinctly named, the three concepts flow together, both physically and in the vibe that unites them. That vibe is perhaps best described as high-class, but relaxed. Though the aesthetic and the quality of the libations and cuisine might justify it, Corner Entertainment is decidedly not stuffy. Houston-based integration firm LoGo Audio Video Music designed and installed Corner Entertainment’s high-performance, cost-effective audio system using two Symetrix Jupiter 8 fixed architecture standalone DSPs with smartphone control for the managers provided by Symetrix ARC-WEB.

Two Symetrix Jupiter 8 turn-key DSPs and ARC-WEB control technology power Corner Entertainment, a recently opened entertainment constellation in Houston, TX.

“For small- to mid-sized installations, the Symetrix Jupiter is the only processor I’ll use,” explained Jay Gonzalez, LoGo AV’s founder and chief designer. “I’ve used a wide range of processors from different manufacturers, and I’ve experienced a surprising number of failures. When I have issues like that with a processor, I can’t use it again. It’s just too stressful! In contrast, the Symetrix Jupiter is always rock-solid and incredibly easy to work with. My programmer has had zero issues and loves that connecting with the Jupiter is as simple as plugging it in. And of course, Symetrix’ studio-grade sound quality is amazing and gives my clients a sound system to be proud of.”

Corner Entertainment’s audio system is divided into two completely separate halves: one that runs the restaurant and a second that runs the bar. Inputs to the restaurant system include a wireless microphone for events, a tie-in from a small mixer on a patio where bands set up, an iPod dock, and a Pandora music service stream. With eight inputs, one Symetrix Jupiter 8 accepts those sources and provides all of the necessary equalization, dynamics, and routing control. Crown CTS-Series 70-volt amplifiers power SoundTube SM500 loudspeakers. The Jupiter 8’s eight outputs feed eight separate zones, selected to give Gonzalez and his team maximum flexibility to tailor output levels and processing for a perfectly tuned system.

Source selection and volume control are provided by Symetrix ARC-WEB technology. “They were excited by ARC-WEB,” said Gonzalez. “It’s cool technology that’s also very practical and, like all the Symetrix products I’ve worked with, rock-solid.” The owners and managers are set up to use ARC-WEB, but in the event that they aren’t available, LoGo Audio Video Music installed a hard-wired backup. A Symetrix ARC-2e wall panel remote located at the equipment rack provides redundant control.

The area that Corner Entertainment beautifully renovated to form its bar areas was constructed in 1919 (hence the name) as a sawmill to process local oak trees (hence the name) for upscale residences in Houston. Its inputs include a wireless microphone, an iPod dock, a Blu-ray player, an HDMI audio de-embedder, and a DJ tie-in from the wine bar area. Again, a Symetrix Jupiter 8 DSP handles all of the system processing, and Symetrix ARC-WEB and ARC-2e control technology allows source selection and volume control. With 16 QSC AD-S82Hs and two QSC GPW subwoofers powered by beefy QSC PLX-3602 amplifiers, “it can get dance club crazy” in the bar areas, in Gonzalez’ enthusiastic words. A separate VIP area, dubbed “Lexington’s”, has its own Symetrix ARC-2e wall panel remote for separate input selection and volume control, as well as a dedicated flat-screen for presentations or screenings.