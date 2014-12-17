NewBay Media Relaunches AV-iQ

The highly anticipated re-launch of AV-iQ, the AV industry’s largest and most comprehensive database of AV products and services, kicks off this month. AV-iQ is now online at www.av-iq.com. The new AV-iQ.com now boasts a significantly improved user interface with more intuitive and visually driven navigation, easier filtering tools, and a responsive design to better accommodate visitors using tablet devices. The company has also launched a series of weekly newsletter designed to help the AV industry better utilize the newly improved AV-iQ website.

AV-IQ is a comprehensive online resource for the pro-AV industry that includes a database of over 440,000 products from hundreds of manufacturers, all with richly detailed product information, manufacturer and installer case studies that provide detailed examples of real world installations, local service directories, product comparison tools, and much more. It features My-iQ, a personalized, cloud-based industry information resource that allows users to select sources, choose the brands they want to select from, manage project lists, decide when to receive alerts, and search current and historical data by brand, product type, or date.

Users will see the changes immediately upon logging on to www.av-iq.com, where they will be greeted by a completely redesigned user interface and navigation menu that makes it easier than ever to access the more than 440,000 products. The product detail pages have also been redesigned, and the entire site has been crafted to be tablet friendly for the member on the go.

AV-iQ has also introduced a new weekly version of it AV-iQ Announcer enewsletter that has been redesigned with a new responsive look that is easy to read on any computer or mobile device. There are four versions of the new AV-iQ Announcer — one for each week of the month that focuses on a different subject important to the AV industry. The scheduled topics are:

• Week 1: New Product Update

• Week 2: Service Provider Spotlight

• Week 3: AV-iQ Updates — Learn how to get the most out of AV-iQ

• Week 4: PR Wire Stories — Latest industry news

AV-iQ members will begin receiving the new AV-iQ Announcer later this month. Non-members can sign up for just the newsletters or full AV-iQ membership at www.av-iq.com.

The new AV-iQ will be heavily promoted through ads and articles in NewBay Media’s related print and online products, including Systems Contractor News, Sound & Video Contractor, AV Technology, Digital Signage Magazine, Pro Sound News, Tech & Learning, and Government Video. AV-iQ will also be able to be accessed from prominent menu placement on these brand websites, expanding the audience to this vital industry resource.

The redesign has also led to improved branding and sponsorship opportunities. Manufacturers and service providers can take advantage of the site’s enhanced branding functions, as well as the robust lead generation and lead nurturing capabilities. There are several sponsorship options available, each focused on providing prominent placement to products and logos throughout the site.