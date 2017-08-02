NewBay Media Launches AV Technology Europe

NEW YORK / LONDON (Aug 2nd, 2017) — NewBay, publisher of AV Technology, Installation, ISE Daily, InfoCommDaily, TVBEurope, TV Technology,Systems Contractor News, and Pro Sound News Europe, has announced the launch of AV Technology Europe (AVTE), a pioneering new B2B intelligence resource for AV professionals in the corporate, education, public sector, retail and hospitality, and entertainment industries.



Launching in September, AVTE will become the dedicated knowledge center for European end user decision makers and AV/IT managers through its digital, social, events, and premium magazine channels. The new brand’s extensive focus on education-technology content will see NewBay’s Tech & Learning UK title migrated over to the AVTE platform upon launch.

“It’s an extremely progressive time for the AV market, with so much technical and operational advance impacting the way businesses across the professional spectrum are approaching their AV and IT requirements,” said James McKeown, content director at NewBay.

“We’ve done our diligence, and are in the fantastic position of boasting the largest and most renowned portfolio of AV intelligence brands internationally. We’re excited to bring this new premium resource to market, and we look forward to working with all industry stakeholders to bring our end user readers the most informative, insightful, and enlightening product in the marketplace.”

AVTE will be led by editor Michael Garwood, who has recently been hired from tech start-up, Access AI, and comes with vast experience in technology publishing. Michael will work alongside content director James McKeown and managing director Mark Burton in developing the content strategy for the brand, with sales managers Gurpreet Purewal and Ollie Smith handling the commercial direction.

“We are delighted to be launching such an innovative and comprehensive resource to serve the European AV end user market,” said Mark Burton, managing director, NewBay. “NewBay’s breadth and depth in both North America and Europe provides us with a unique opportunity to establish a resource like AVTE. This new initiative will allow us yet another way to serve the growing information needs of this fast evolving market.”

“I’m thrilled to have joined such a forward thinking company in NewBay and am extremely excited to be a part of such an exciting and important new title in AVTE,” said Michael Garwood, editor of AVTE. “With AV playing an increasingly intrinsic role across all industries and verticals, we feel it’s vital for IT/AV managers to have a dedicated resource catered exclusively to their needs – however simple or complex they may be. AVTE will provide just that.”

The first issue of AVTE will be printed in early September and will be available at the London PLASA Show, September 17-19.

“We are exited for our sister publication to launch in the EU,” said Margot Douaihy, editorial director of AV Technology. “This new resource will bring fresh perspectives to the AV/IT conversation and is further evidence that the end user has become a critical decision-maker in global audiovisual procurement, management, and lifecycle planning. More than a magazine, AV Technology Europe will become a vibrant community hub, supporting European AV user education, best practices, live events, and bridging the knowledge gaps between traditional IT and AV skillsets.”

About NewBay

NewBay is positioned at the center of the world’s most dynamic industries—Music, AV/Pro Audio, Consumer Electronics/Gaming, Video & Broadcast, and Education. We connect and inform millions of constituents in these industries through our award-winning content, integrated media capabilities, and high-profile network building and informative events. NewBay proudly serves some of the broadest B2B professional and music enthusiast communities in the world through more than 60 print and digital publications, 100 integrated web and mobile applications, 75 conferences and conventions, custom marketing services and e-commerce capabilities. Find out more at www.nbmedia.com.

