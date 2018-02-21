Topics

New Tech Tools Change Mission of Higher Education

For technology experts, architects, consultants, and other providers of higher education solutions, improving learning outcomes is the new mission of higher education. To position students for success in a workplace of the future, learning spaces are being designed to support peer-to-peer, collaborative, experiential, visual, service-oriented, and value-based pedagogies.

How are colleges and universities using technology to help students, staff, and faculty have a richer learning/teaching experience?

