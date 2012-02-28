Grass Valley Enhances K2 Summit Platform

Grass Valley is advancing its K2 Summit media server platform with a host of new features and functionality, while supporting next-generation, tightly integrated file-based workflows for playout and production applications.

New features include support for AVCHD and H.264 file playback, as well as proxy encoding that can be both recorded and streamed over a network.

These new features are incorporated into the K2 Summit 3G server and represent the next step in the migration of the extremely flexible record and playout platform to support Grass Valley’s STRATUS Media Workflow Application Framework software. The new server architecture has all of the core services that allow users to perform control and asset management tasks through an IT-centric service oriented architecture (SOA) layer.

Through a software update that will be available later this year, the new K2 Summit 3G server will become 3 Gb/s (1080p50/60) capable. To handle the extra data of 3G signals, 7.2 TB of storage capacity is available as an option.

“The K2 Summit product line has progressed nicely according to our previously stated roadmap, helping our customers migrate to the highest image quality when they are ready, while preserving their initial investment,” said Charlie Dunn, executive vice president of products for Grass Valley. “The new K2 Summit 3G addresses the next step in file-based workflows by supporting a variety of HD file formats and device control applications.”

The new K2 Summit 3G is designed to integrate seamlessly with previously deployed Grass Valley Storage Area Networks (SANs), or it can be used as a standalone server. Going forward, it will become the base server for the Grass Valley K2 Dyno Replay System, and will help power replay and studio applications for 720p/1080i 3D and, with the 3G software update available later this year, 1080p50/60 productions.

Like its predecessor, the new K2 Summit 3G provides 6 in and 1 out or 4 in and 2 out configurations for the K2 Dyno Replay System or eight record streams in Multicam mode, when using Grass Valley’s ChannelFlex technology. Also included with the release of the K2 Summit 3G are additional features within ChannelFlex, such as full native support in Multicam mode for MPEG-2 compression including XDCAM HD format.

For 2X and 3X super slow-motion applications, the new K2 Summit 3G server now supports DVCPRO HD and AVC-Intra (50 and 100 Mb/s) compression formats.

With these new enhancements, Grass Valley now offers a complete, end-to-end (from ingest to playout) XDCAM HD workflow, as well as a complete, end-to-end AVC-Intra workflow. This means that users can now use Grass Valley’s LDK 8300 1X/2X/3X Super SloMo cameras within their AVC-Intra workflow.

Working in tandem with the Grass Valley STRATUS platform, the new K2 Summit 3G server supports full proxy encoding, providing an MPEG-4 part 2 low-resolution file (derived from the full resolution content) with up to eight channel of audio. This is enabled in ChannelFlex mode, providing up to eight proxy channels for browsing, editing, and streaming over an IP network for server input monitoring. In addition, all playout channels can be controlled and monitored through the STRATUS user interface.