Gefen Launches 4x4 Seamless Matrix for HDMI

The What: Digital connectivity solutions provider Gefen has introduced the latest first in its product range: the 4x4 Seamless Matrix for HDMI.





This new matrix ($1,999 MSRP) provides full cross-point routing of four sources to four displays, and Gefen says that this is the first to offer true seamless switching that guarantees an immediate delivery of HD audio/video content. The built-in scaler allows precise video refinements up to 1080p full HD with the added ability to resize each image for alignment and performance.



The What Else: A few enhanced features make the Gefen 4x4 Seamless Matrix for HDMI shine in the field. It provides the unique ability to configure up to ten routing scenarios for professional installations. Users can assign names to all inputs and outputs, then configure and recall them at any time using ten pre-sets on the front panel for added versatility. Users can upload configurations on the fly using IP connectivity, making this new matrix a must-have solution for demanding applications such as live productions and events. The ability to route, upload and save EDID information from any connected display to the internal memory, then assign it to any source virtually eliminates compatibility issues among different sources and displays. HPD and DDC control further increases cohesion among all connected equipment.

The matrix’s on-screen menu keeps critical data within reach at any time via the front panel display and web interface, including routing information, scaling, HDCP status, EDID and more. All switching and control options are available through the matrix’s front-panel buttons, IR remote, RS-232 port and IP connectivity. HDCP-compliant, 1080p full HD video in the HDMI format is fully supported with all lossless audio formats.