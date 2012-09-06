Savant Introduces SmartView Video Tiling Technology

Savant Systems LLC's SmartView Tiling is a new technology enabling a single display to show several video sources simultaneously.

From an iPad, users will be able to drag and drop selected sources to their chosen locations within the tile grid; pinch and zoom to have any source take over the entire display, and create custom tiling layouts and channel presets for easy recall. Savant SmartView Tiling seamlessly ties HDMI video with the support of HD audio together.

SmartView Tiling is a versatile technology appropriate for residential and commercial applications and at launch will accept any video input and support up to six sources in resolutions up to 1080P. The Savant team says that this is useful in a number of commercial applications: sports arenas can control multiple video sources on large displays; sports bars can shows the feeds of multiple games on a single display; educators can reference and show multiple presentations; security teams can access and view multiple surveillance cameras; and retailers can create dynamic digital signage running ads about various store specials at one time.

Savant's video processing and scaling delivers an HD signal to the display via an HDMI output. Source inputs can range from Blu-ray players, cable boxes, security cameras or other video devices and users will be able to easily arrange their tiling and change it on the fly via Savant's intuitive iPad interface.