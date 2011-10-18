Current Audio Partners with AVAD

El Cajon, CA--Current Audio has entered into a strategic distribution partnership with AVAD.

Current Audio’s complete line, including in-ceiling and in-wall architectural speakers, outdoor loudspeakers, multichannel amplifiers, subwoofers, and custom installation accessories, will be stocked and available at every AVAD branch in North America before the end of the month.

"It’s our constant effort to offer our customers an extensive array of installation solutions that meet the needs of residential and commercial applications alike,” said Hugh Hughes, senior merchandising manager, custom/audio of AVAD. "Current Audio is a brand with a mission quite parallel to ours — one that’s focused on bringing solutions-based innovations to the custom installation market. This partnership was a clear fit.”

“All of our products are designed and engineered at our California facility and then produced in exclusive factories in Asia, ensuring a standard of excellence that we’re proud to stand behind,” said Sean McDermott, president of Current Audio. "Coming from many years of being on the integrator side of the business, I feel confident in saying that our team really gets what the AVAD customer needs when it comes to manufacturing audio products — from ease of installation, to margin, to performance."