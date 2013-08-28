Stampede University Incorporates Web Trainings for DemoPad

Following the launch of DemoPad, the customizable software-based control solution, Stampede Presentation Products announced the launch of a web-based product training course, now available to integrators via Stampede University.

“Since its introduction at InfoComm 2013, DemoPad sales have been strong, and the need for a comprehensive and flexible online training solution is truly the next logical step forward,” Stampede President & COO Kevin Kelly said.

The newly developed eight-hour course, developed and instructed by industry expert Jonathan Brawn of Brawn Consulting, will introduce the DemoPad software and system design process. Enrollment in the course is $300, and open to all worldwide resellers. Upon successful completion, enrollees receive a certification certificate designating their eligibility to purchase an annual license.

According to Jonathan, “Brawn Consulting is proud to partner with DemoPad in the development of this training program. Rarely does a manufacturer collaborate with us in such an extensive way to create a product that is a resource for the systems integrators who will sell DemoPad into the market. Manufacturer support like this is key to a product’s long-term success.”