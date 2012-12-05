OmniMount Demos Fifth Mount Category at CES

- OmniMount will exhibit its 'fifth category' of full motion and motorized TV wall mounts at CES 2013 in Las Vegas, NV, January 8-11, booth 26121.
- “The TV landscape is evolving with internet-enabled panels and displays being used for so much more than traditional video viewing. We are evolving the mount industry to reflect how people are interacting with their TVs,” said Geoff Miller, president of OmniMount branded products. “Interactive mounts offer height adjustability, so people can comfortably raise or lower their TVs for more activities, making formerly tricky installations possible and expanding viewing ranges.”
- The ActionMount PLAY series includes single- and double-jointed arm mounts with omni-directional movement—lift, lower, expand, retract, rotate, pan—with only a light-touch; Ergotron Constant Force technology counter-balances the weight of the TV for quick and easy adjustments. The LIFT series uses the same CF technology in a low profile design, offering up to 18-inches of vertical lift/lower and 10 degrees of tilt with a mere 2-inch profile.
- Height adjustability makes multi-purpose TV use more ergonomic and comfortable. A TV can be instantly adjusted for comfortable use whether standing, sitting on the couch or sitting on the floor, taking into consideration the different needs of adults and children, as well as gamers, home workers and athletes.
- Tricky installs are no problem for the PLAY and LIFT products. TVs mounted over the fireplace can be lowered into a comfortable viewing position. The small footprint allows TVs to be mounted in areas with limited wall space and arm extensions make it easy to mount in a corner or bend around one. Height adjustability is ideal for TVs being used in multi-purpose rooms, like between a couch and bar.