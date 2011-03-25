Intelix Holds Intelitec Training Program

Middleton, WI--Intelix has announced its new Intelitec training program designed for AV industry professionals. Intelitec provides the fundamentals of AV technology and best integration practices, according to the company.

“Technology and applications are increasingly complex,” said Brad Weisbrod, Intelix lead technical trainer. “Intelitec provides an excellent foundation on emerging technology and how to leverage it quickly, effectively, and profitably.”

Each seminar is available online in webinar format or onsite upon request. Upon completion, Intelitec counts toward the industry’s leading accreditation programs.

Topics include:

* Distributed HDMI technology

* Installing HDMI technology

* Active audio-visual extension technology

* Passive audio-visual extension technology

* Designing for Digital Signage

* Installing Digital Signage

* Consolidated professional audio matrix solutions

* Security distribution technology