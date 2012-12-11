Almo Reveals December Line Up for Mini Webinar Series

Audiovisual distributor Almo Professional AV has revealed Digital Signage as the December theme for its “AV Snacks,” a new, interactive mini-webinar series introduced last month and created to provide relevant industry trends, application examples, and more to busy AV professionals.

This month’s 15-minute snack-style webinars, which take place every Friday at 2:00 p.m. E.T., will include information from NEC, BrightSign and LG.

“We knew the concept would generate interest, but even we were surprised by how quickly the AV Snacks mini webinars took off,” said Melody Craigmyle, vice president of marketing for Almo. “Attendees have told us that they find the sessions helpful and informative and like the fact that they don’t have to give up a large amount of time to glean useful tips that they can immediately apply.”

The sessions are designed to provide a “taste” of a particular topic each week in a format that is lively and engaging, with a five-question quiz that attendees can take to earn specific prizes. The following mini-webinars are in place for December:

12/14 -BrightSign: Solid-State Signage Players Eat PCs for Lunch

See real examples of how digital signage can take a project to the next level with powerful video engines and features previously only available on a PC.

12/21 - LG: Bite-Sized Digital Signage

Discover a bite-sized approach to digital signage, making sure you get enough to take care of your appetite while providing a delicious meal anyone can handle.

All of the AV Snacks sessions are recorded and archived for access after they run.