New DPA Mics Target HoW Market

The What: DPA Microphones hopes its new d:screet Omnidirectional Necklace Microphone makes waves across the house of worship market. The microphones will be on display at WFX 2014 (booth 1016), along with the d:vote 4099 Instrument Microphones.

The What Else: The new d:screet Omnidirectional Miniature Necklace Microphone addresses an industry need for a mic that can be mounted and removed quickly several times by untrained talent without a sound expert nearby, which is often the setting in a house of worship. Especially useful for instances when mounting and consistent audio output are the primary requirements, the d:screet Necklace Mic is ideal for situations requiring quick costume changes, such as a Christmas play or concert at a house of worship. Featuring DPA’s legendary d:screet 4061 Omnidirectional Miniature Capsule in a soft rubber necklace, the d:screet Necklace Mic offers fast, repeatable, “do-it-yourself” mounting and is designed specifically for use by non-technicians. It is available in black, white and brown and in lengths of either 18.3 or 20.9 inches.

Representing years of research and development, the d:vote 4099 Instrument Microphones are condenser mics that feature supercardioid polar patterns for superior gain-before-feedback. Fully capable of handling the full dynamic range and subtle details of any instrument, these microphones are tiny, discreet, rugged and lightweight. The versatile gooseneck provides stable and repeatable positioning, while the variety of available clips and mounts enable the mics to be repositioned or moved to another instrument without worry of damaging the finish of an instrument of changing its sonic character. Through the use of DPA’s extensive adapter system, the d:vote can be used as a standard 48V phantom powered microphone via the included XLR connector and is compatible with virtually any wireless system.

The Bottom Line: The mic comes standard with a 5.5-inch gooseneck, but an optional extension unit is available along with a detachable cable, which increases the convenience of instrument mounting. Further, the selection of cables makes it possible to tailor the mic to a specific task, such the heavy-duty cable for PA/Live gigs or a thinner option that’s easier to hide on a personal instrument.