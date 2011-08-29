Xantech Assists in ‘iPhoneography’ Exhibit

Studio b., located in Alys Beach, FL, recently opened its new exhibit, “Light Impressions: A Celebration of iPhone Photography,” which features the curated work of 40 iPhoneographers from around the world, showcased on 40 Apple iPad 2 units.

With an iPad 2 assigned to each artist, each unit features 13 photos from the artist’s collection, shown in a slide show configuration, looping at different intervals. Another iPad 2 is used to stream the entire show online at studio b.’s website (www.studiobthebeach.com). The iPad used as the live feed camera is mounted with a WIPAD Control Interface from Xantech.

“Never before has iPhone photography been exhibited on this scale and with this level of deference,” stated studio b. founder/owner and world-renowned photographer Colleen Duffley.

Light Impressions was conceived out of Duffley’s enthusiasm for iPhone photography and the belief that this new artistic medium positions everyone with a desire to express their creativity on a level playing field.

“iPhone photography is still an emerging art form,” Duffley added. “I know people are going to be astounded when they see what is being done in the movement, and all on an iPhone – from capturing the image through post-processing. It is really mind-blowing and wonderful. Several attendees have commented that they feel like they’re seeing the future right here at studio b., and it’s a very pure art form – far more about the creativity than about expensive gear or intricate techniques.”

Duffley added that it was important for the gallery to be able to stream the exhibit online to viewers all around the world. “The iPad that we were using as the camera needed a secure mounting solution, and Xantech’s WIPAD was the perfect choice,” she said.

Rick Seegull, Xantech director of business development, stated, “We are very proud that studio b. and Ms. Duffley have chosen Xantech’s WIPAD to be employed as part of the Light Impressions exhibit. Colleen points out that the art in this exhibit is not about technical know-how or complicated techniques, and the user-friendliness and high levels of integration of the iPhone and iPad make this new sort of approach possible. That is similar to how we want our users to think of us – user-friendly products that make things work and happen through integration. The technology should be airtight enough to be invisible, and that is part of our philosophy.” With the WiPad, Colleen was able to securely install the iPad into a public area making sure it will be visually attractive, secure and tamper-proof.

The exhibition will be on display through August and will be open for viewing Thursdays through Sundays from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and by appointment all other times.

Xantech’ WIPAD enables an iPad to be permanently flush wall-mounted for use as a touchscreen AV control interface or standalone iPad use in commercial and residential applications. The unit is designed not only to securely protect the device but also to allow easy access to power, audio output, and other connectivity.