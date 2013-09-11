MultiDyne Launches ProGo Fiber Extender

- MultiDyne has launched ProGo, a new fiber extender that increases the transmission distance for fixed, live point-of-view (POV) camera applications and is designed by MultiDyne for use with GOPRO products. Utilizing ProGo, camera operators can bypass the distance limitations of HDMI over copper cable, achieving a distance of 1 km.
- "Our ProGo fiber extender makes inexpensive, live POV a reality for camera operators," said Frank Jachetta, president of MultiDyne. "Through its small form factor, ProGo provides users with a plug-and-play solution capable of delivering live video from hard to reach locations such as a basketball backboard or ski jump."
- ProGo is designed by MultiDyne for use with GOPRO cameras. The small enclosure can be discreetly mounted alongside a camera and communicates with a fixed receiver located at the video destination. Adapter cables and dual power supplies are included.
