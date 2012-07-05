SCN July 2012 Online Index

Whose Band Was This?

Tim Bigoness, VP sales and marketing for D-Tools, is pictured on the right with a bandmate from The Screaming Knudsens. Each bandmember had an alter ego with the last name Knudsen; Bigoness was known as David Lee Knudsen. His sidekick to the left was known as Nigel Knudsen. The band played some gigs around the San Francisco Bay Area. This photo was taken in 1989.

