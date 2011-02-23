Chief Provides Mounts for Video Arch at DSE

Minneapolis, MN--Chief has teamed up with Brightsign, flixio and Philips to create a massive digital video arch that will greet guests attending the Digital Signage Expo in Las Vegas between February 22-25.
- Chief provided its Fusion mounts for the massive video arch at this year's DSE.
- The arch, consisting of 19 Brightsign digital controllers, 19 Philips commercial displays, flixio content and Chief's Fusion mounts, will reach a height of 12 feet and span more than 28 feet in length. It will be seen by more than 180 exhibitors and hundreds of thousands of visitors at the DSE.
- "It's exciting to see what can be accomplished when the creative forces of our industry combine to create what has to be one of the industry's most dynamic displays," said Chris Gibbs, president of ExpoNation, the producer of Digital Signage Expo. "It is certainly the most unique entry to any tradeshow ever produced and will have a powerful impact on end users, brand marketers and systems integrators from around the globe as they enter the show. Clearly, we need more of this type of collaboration to illustrate how the latest digital signage technologies can work together to achieve truly memorable results."
- In addition to its Fusion mounts, Chief also provided the newly designed PAC260 digital media player mounts for the digital media players that will provide synchronized video for the display. According to the company, the PAC260 is rated to hold components weighing up to 30 pounds (13.6 kg) and will be available in several configurations, allowing installers to mount digital media players directly to a 100 x 100 VESA mount, an existing wall mount or a pole mount. The PCA260 will ship later this year.