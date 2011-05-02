Belden Intros HD BNC Connectors

Belden has launched a new selection of Belden Brilliance High Definition (HD) BNC Connectors.

The new family of BNC connectors are designed for use with Belden Brilliance Precision Video Coaxial cables, and provide better than -20 dB Return Loss performance through 4.5 GHz, exceeding the SMPTE specification requirements.

The new Belden Brilliance HD Connector line is comprised of:

· 1-Piece BNC Compression Connectors with Optional Patented Locking Feature

· Optimized 3-Piece BNC Crimp Connectors

· Connector tools for both 1-piece and 3-piece connectors

Belden’s HD Brilliance 1-Piece BNC Compression Connector design eliminates the pin, collar and connector as separate components. According to the company, in tests, installation took about half the time to secure the 1-piece connector design versus traditional three-piece connectors. A non-blind entry ensures that the center conductor is properly inserted into the center pin. Improved insulation materials (PTFE) are designed to deliver maximum Return Loss performance.