FSR Adds HDMI Wall Plate Extender to Digital Video Line

FSR has added the HDMI Wall Plate Extender to its new Digital Video (DV) family of products, a line aimed at professional installations requiring HDMI support.
- The new extender consists of a single gang Decora style wall plate transmitter and a matching receiver capable of extending HDMI signals at 1080p up to 165 feet.
- The HDMI Wall Plate Extender has an HDMI input on the front and 2 punch down blocks for CAT x cables on the back. Punching down the CAT x cable directly to the interface has several advantages, according to the company, including the cost savings of paying to have the cable terminated. In addition, this style of connection saves space in the electrical box and reduces the strain introduced by a tight cable radius when terminated cables are used.
- The HDMI Wall Plate Extender is available in white, black, and ivory.