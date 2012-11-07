Meridian Named a Finalist in 2012 North Carolina Technology Awards

This year, Meridian, a North Carolina-based self-service software and kiosk company, made the 2012 North Carolina Technology Awards for private company. Private company finalists must meet criteria which includes technology companies that are market leaders with unique products or services. Those finalists must also have demonstrated strong performance.

The NCTA 21 Awards is North Carolina’s only statewide technology awards program, recognizing companies and individuals who have characterized excellence, innovation and leadership in 21 categories. The awards process culminates with the NCTA 21 Awards Gala on November 8, where nearly 800 leaders from across the state will gather to celebrate the tech sector and honor the winners and finalists in each category.

The Private company award has been sponsored by Wyrick Robbins. Meridian was selected for their approach to self-service kiosk solutions. Meridian’s CEO and founder, Chris Gilder said, “We are honored to be considered amongst the top privately held technology companies in North Carolina. Our software application solutions and kiosk designs are deployed globally and have propelled Meridian to the forefront of self-service for innovative practices.”