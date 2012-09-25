CCS Mid-Atlantic Adds to Sales Team

CCS Mid-Atlantic has added Roxann Gardner as an account manager to its Maryland team and Win Anderson as a sales representative for its growing Virginia team.



Roxann Gardner

Win Anderson

Gardner will focus on audio-visual sales in the government and corporate sectors and Anderson will serve the government, education and corporate sectors.

Gardner brings more than 27 years of technology and sales experience to CCS Mid-Atlantic. She recently served as director of sales at Fairfield Inn & Suites and as president of Network Referral Group. Gardner also has extensive experience serving in the government sector. She previously worked with an 8(a) computer manufacturing company as an account executive handling accounts under the U.S. Department of Defense.

Anderson has worked with audio-visual equipment for more than 20 years and has a true passion for technology. In addition to his technology background, Anderson has been in sales for more than 10 years. He recently served as a territory sales manager for Camcor Inc. and is certified in e-instruction training, Peavey and Media Matrix as well as SMART technology service and training.