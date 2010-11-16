Da-Lite Introduces Mount Selector Online Tool

- Da-Lite's new Mount Selector is an easy online tool that can be used to determine which Advance mount is compatible with your flat panel monitor or projector. The Mount Selector can be used in a variety of ways. Simply enter the model of the flat panel or projector in the search box and the box itself will display a filtered list of displays as you type. If you'd prefer, you can select whether you are looking for a flat panel or projector mount, then enter the manufacturer and be presented with an entire list of available models.
- Da-Lite dealers can also add the Mount Finder to their web site. Customers can search for Da-Lite Mounts directly from the dealer site, adding a convenient feature to retain site visitors. To obtain the simple source code, click on the Dealers link on the Da-Lite home page.
- You can navigate to the Mount Selector by using the link on Da-Lite’s main page, www.da-lite.com
