Harman Mixing with Pros August 21st

On August 21, Soundcraft will continue their ‘Mixing with Professionals’ series at the HARMAN campus in Northridge, California with seminars hosted by renowned front of house engineer Dave Kay.

The series has become popular in the US and abroad with industry pros and newcomers alike, offering advice about using Soundcraft Vi Series consoles from some of live sound’s most experienced engineers.

Dave Kay is a respected front of house engineer who has traveled the world mixing live sound in many varieties of outdoor and indoor venues. He is a director at Liverpool, UK-based Adlib Audio and has mixed shows in the US, England, Australia, Japan and numerous locations around the globe, including festivals with The Coral, Scissor Sisters, The Lightning Seeds and Scottish band Del Amitri.

Responding to feedback from attendees of the MwP USA program over the last year, this program will be more focused on formal training, taught by a working engineer. Dave Kay will be hosting a hands-on tutorial with Vi consoles, with 2-3 guests per Vi console in a classroom atmosphere. Guests can expect to hear stories from Dave’s years of experience on the road, and also learn how to configure and mix a show using the Vi series of consoles. If guests bring their own USB stick, they can save their settings and take them on the road for their next gig or continue working on their show settings using the Soundcraft Virtual Vi offline editor, which is available free on the Soundcraft website.

Kay road-tested prototypes of the Soundcraft Vi6 digital live sound console while it was in development.

“The Soundcraft Vi6 is user-friendly, without skimping on any essential features,” said Kay. “It has been designed with the engineer in mind to give as much visual feedback that you would take for granted on an analog console. With some digital consoles you have to scroll through layers of menus and screens. The Vi6’s interface does not slow users down, yet the snapshot feature is very comprehensive.”

The course will run from 10:00 am – 4:00 pm with lunch provided. The course is free to attend, but registration is required and space is limited. Attendance is open to freelance or employed professional sound engineers. Participants can register by sending an e-mail to Soundcraft-usa@harman.com.