Tri-Ed / Northern Video Partners with comCables

Tri-Ed / Northern Video Distribution has formed a partnership with comCables, a structured cabling solutions manufacturer.

comCables brings to market a comprehensive product offering for the network infrastructure that spans telecom rooms, wiring closets, cable, communication outlets and interconnect cables for both copper and fiber optic applications.

This partnership between Tri-Ed / Northern Video and comCables capitalizes on the leadership position each company has attained in the IP-convergence space, Tri-Ed says. Tri-Ed / Northern Video is dedicated to delivering a comprehensive line card of IP products, and its ongoing IP trainings and technology Roadshows have educated thousands of customers to date. Tri-Ed / Northern Video's IP-EZ Programming Service is also helping dealers and integrators hit the ground running in the IP arena. It's a plug-n-play solution that simplifies the installation process; IP cameras purchased at Tri-Ed / Northern can be pre-programmed to the customer's specifications and shipped to them directly ready-to-go.

comCables offers standards-based structured cabling solutions that provide the network infrastructure for low voltage systems to be managed from any IP-enabled device.