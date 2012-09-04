NEC Expands MultiSync EA Series with EA224WMi

NEC Display Solutions of America has added its high-end IT desktop line, the MultiSync EA Series, with the 22-inch EA224WMi.
- This performance-driven monitor is designed for enterprise clients in the corporate, financial, healthcare, and government markets.
- The IPS panel of the EA224WMi provides wide viewing angles, color consistency, and image accuracy. LED backlighting technology allows a thinner, lighter and sleeker design, as well as higher power efficiency. The EA224WMi’s touch-sensitive controls enable simple display adjustments through the On Screen Display (OSD), while its integrated smart sensing technology includes ambient light and human sensors to automatically determine the proper display brightness and detect work conditions, both of which reduce power consumption and prolong product life. The unique ControlSync feature offers an ideal solution for multi-screen setups of up to six MultiSync EA Series monitors.
- “The EA224WMi reinforces our next-generation MultiSync EA Series purpose of serving the needs of performance-driven users,” said Lynn Gu, product manager at NEC Display Solutions. “This new monitor is a perfect complement to our enterprise lineup. It provides a premium-grade panel, award-winning design and maximum connectivity, including DisplayPort and HDMI, which allow businesses to work smartly and productively.”
- The MultiSync EA224WMI ships with a 3-year limited parts and labor warranty and will be available in September 2012 at an estimated street price of $279.