NEC Display Solutions Releases V302H Projector

- NEC Display Solutions of America, a provider of commercial LCD display and projector solutions, has released its first 1080p projector under $1,000, the V302H projector.
- The 3,000-lumen projector in a V Series chassis delivers horizontal and vertical keystone correction, which produces square images and aids in installation flexibility. From a connectivity perspective, the V302H projector comes with Dual HDMI inputs for connection to HD data and video sources. HDMI1 with MHL makes connection to smartphones and tablets simple without the need for expensive interfaces.
- The projector’s ECO Mode technology also increases lamp life up to 6,000 hours, while lowering audible noise, power consumption and maintenance costs. Its filter free design lowers maintenance intervals.
- In terms of management and control features, the projector offers remote control, which provides one-touch source changes and complete menu control. In addition, the projector gives users network management and control features from any PC or Mac device.
- Features of the V302H projector:
- Native 1080p (1920 x 1080) resolution, which automatically syncs with non-native computer signals
- Quick Start
- 8,000:1 contrast ratio
- 3D support at 144KHz
- BrilliantColor advanced video processing
- Crestron Roomview compatible
- 8W speaker
The V302H projector is available at an estimated street price of $999. It ships with a 2-year limited parts and labor warranty.