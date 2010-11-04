Content Management Software Update, Online

- David Keene– In conjunction with a special Print supplement to the December issue of Digital Signage magazine, addressing the latest Digital Signage Content Management Software developments, we’re updating our online Software Comparison Guide.
Trying to do an overview of digital signage content management software packages–surveying the many companies that publish and market software, comparing a large variety of functions and features, creating check-lists of what to look for in a software package– is too broad a task for any one issue of any one magazine, any one artilce. So this task, providing some roadmaps to help providers, and end-users, select software, is an ongoing effort– in print, online, and at conferences.
If you're a major provider (publishers only, not resellers or distributors) of a software solution, and you're not represented in the comparison chart, notify me (jdavidkeene@gmail.com) ASAP to receive a questionnaire for inclusion in the chart.