NBC Olympics Employs Calrec Audio Consoles 2018 Olympic Winter Games Production

Calrec Audio's digital audio consoles in the NBC Olympics studio. NBC Olympics, a division of the NBC Sports Group, has selected Calrec Audio's Summa, Artemis Ray, and Brio digital audio consoles to provide audio mixing for its production of the XXIII Olympic Winter Games.

Calrec Audio supplied a Summa console for the prime-time audio control room in NBC's production compound at the International Broadcast Center in PyeongChang. In addition, NBC is using a 56-fader Artemis Ray as its primary console at the sliding venues in the mountain resort of Alpensia for coverage of bobsled and luge events. A 72-fader Artemis Ray is serving as the primary console at the speed-skating venue and indoor venues at the coastal city of Gangneung. In addition, a Calrec RP1 remote production system and a compact Brio console are supporting operations at the coastal studio, giving NBC Olympics the ability to control the production remotely from multiple control rooms in its headquarters in Stamford, CT.

"We are very happy to once again have Calrec support our production of the Winter Games, this time in PyeongChang," said Karl Malone, director, sound design, NBC Olympics. "We continue to take full advantage of the new Calrec technologies, having used Calrec AoIP modular cards in Brazil, and now Calrec 'Waves' modular cards in South Korea. We are very fortunate to also have Calrec's latest Brio and RP1 systems to facilitate NBC's production."