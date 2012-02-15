Digital Rapids Powers Australian Open Coverage

Digital Rapids has announced that unas media productions — the Austria-based video production company within the sportsman media holding group — used an array of Digital Rapids' multi-format encoding solutions to produce high-quality live streams of the Australian Open tennis tournament for the official Australian Open streaming website, mobile devices and online betting providers.

unas media productions deployed a customized flight case incorporating five dual-channel, high-definition Digital Rapids encoders on-location in Melbourne, Australia. The encoders provided live streams from all seven courts as the world's top tennis players competed in the first Grand Slam tennis tournament of the year, January 16 to 29. The live streams were available on the Internet via 'Australian Open TV' and on Apple iOS devices such as the iPhone, allowing the live action to be enjoyed by tennis fans around the world.

"Ever since discovering Digital Rapids solutions, we have been impressed by their robust, reliable and high-quality live streaming capabilities," said David Schartner, director of television and production at unas media productions. "The systems' ability to run the many profiles per input channel that we needed for simultaneous Web and Apple iOS streaming, all without straining CPU usage, was a key factor in choosing them for this project. And as we also use Digital Rapids solutions at our headquarters, we were well aware of the quality they could provide, and confident they would perform well on-site."

"Today's viewers have high expectations for the quality and multi-screen availability of live streams of major sporting events, and media organizations worldwide trust our solutions to exceed these expectations while providing the reliability required for on-location live coverage," said Clive Vickery, managing director, EMEA and Asia at Digital Rapids. "We're very pleased that unas media productions chose our solutions for this event, and we look forward to continuing to work with them on future projects."

unas media productions offers personalised media solutions for customers in mobile, Internet and broadcasting industries. unas media productions worked closely with its sister company, Munich-based sports rights and marketing agency sportsman media group, who have purchased the event's live streaming rights from Tennis Australia for two years. The sportsman media group has been providing online betting partners with live streams from world-renowned sporting events for more than six years and their portfolio currently consists of more than 25,000 live events per year.