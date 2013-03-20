Rise Vision Offers Digital Signage Templates for March Madness News

March Madness 2013 is underway with the Round of 64 starting this Thursday. From now until the championship game on April 8, NCAA basketball fans will be on the lookout for game scores and updates. Rise Vision makes it easier for organizations with digital signage to transform their displays into real-time scoreboards to keep viewers posted with the latest scores and news.

Rise Vision is offering two free digital signage templates that enable users to customize visual displays that show live game scores, brackets, Twitter, and the latest headline news.

According to Ryan Cahoy, the templates were designed by the company’s partner, Rise Display and are available for all users of the Rise Vision Platform. “Next to the Super Bowl, March Madness is the biggest sports event of the year. We want to make it easy for people to stay connected with the action, all the way to the final game.”