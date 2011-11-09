NewTek Hosts Webcast on Replay Systems

NewTek is hosting a free webcast to showcase their slow motion instant replay systems, 3Play 820 and 3Play 425.

This informational webcast will be streamed live on Thursday, November 3 at 2 p.m. CT, on the NewTek Facebook page.

“This free webcast provides live producers an inside look at how NewTek 3Play can help them deliver a more dynamic experience to their audience and fans,” said Philip Nelson, NewTek senior vice president of strategic development. “3Play provides in-game highlights and authoring on-the-fly to producers looking for a serious, professional replay system.”

What: Live webcast showcasing 3Play

When: Thursday, November 3, 2 p.m. CT

Where: NewTek Facebook