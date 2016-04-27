NanoLumens ‘Tech-Orates’ Delaware North’s New Corporate Headquarters



The NanoWrap solution in the lobby of Delaware North's corporate headquarters

Delaware North recently decided to install a NanoWrap from NanoLumens solution in the main reception area of its corporate headquarters to engage employees and visitors with high-tech graphics and messaging from the minute they walked through the door.

“When we first began discussing ideas for the reception area, the architect suggested light boxes,” said Kerry Hassen, senior manager of brand and social strategy at Delaware North. “However, we felt that light boxes didn’t show the high-tech, innovative presentation that we desired. The main reception area is the first impression people get when they walk in, so we wanted NanoLumens’ state-of-the-art technology.”

According to NanoLumens director of sales, Northeast, Dana Michaelis, the Delaware North team made it clear that they wanted a technology solution that could be fully integrated into the design of the reception area. "At NanoLumens, we call this 'Tech-Orating,' and it aptly describes what we do best on a project like this,” he said. “We don't just 'hang' a display. We make our technology an integral part of the overall design of the installation environment. That point where technology meets interior aesthetic is, to us, the ‘Tech-Orating’ point.

The 74-foot-by-two-foot NanoWrap solution wraps around a curved wall directly in the middle of the reception area, offering Delaware North a messaging platform that gets updated three times per day. Before visitors and new employees are even greeted by a human being, they see their names in lights on the NanoWrap display as they step off the elevator. Additionally, whenever a Buffalo sports team is playing, Delaware North displays the score of the game so employees can cheer on their home team while in the office.

Although located on the building’s 10th floor, the NanoWrap solution is so bright that pedestrians walking outside can see it. “The front of the building is a curved glass atrium that faces the street corner in Buffalo’s entertainment district,” said Hassen, describing the sign as seen from afar. “The ability to have the NanoLumens display show through the glass in the evening and throughout weekend, when there is a high volume of people on the street, was a key factor when selecting the technology.”

Since the front of the building is glass, LED technology was the only choice for the job. “The Delaware North atrium sky lobby has floor-to-ceiling glass windows, so a lot of natural light shines through daily,” Michaelis said. “The brightness of the NanoLumens LED display contrasts with the brightness of the sun, effectively standing up to any ambient light. In the evening, it’s almost like a beacon that shines out of the 10th floor. The Delaware North team is very proud of the visibility and the recognition that gives the company.”

The NanoWrap solution is two-feet tall and crafted in an elliptical. NanoLumens’ expert team of engineers were able to effortlessly craft and install an energy-efficient solution that offered a slim profile to fit in the tight space. Boasting a 3.9MM pixel pitch, the NanoWrap installed is the ideal solution for up-close viewing throughout the reception area.

“NanoLumens technology is relevant to our operations being in the sports environment where people often see LED displays,” Hassen said. “We felt like the NanoWrap gave us a really fun introduction to the Delaware North.”