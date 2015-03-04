NanoLumens Strengthens Sales with Crowley Hire

NanoLumens has appointed Jeff Crowley to VP of global channel sales, reporting directly to NanoLumens EVP of global sales Rick Bortles.



Jeff Crowley



“We are incredibly fortunate to have an executive of Jeff’s caliber join our senior sales management team,” Bortles said. “Jeff is a veteran business executive with an accomplished track record of generating top and bottom line growth for both business-to-business and business-to-consumer corporations. He is a decisive leader who has a relentless customer centric focus that has, time and again, generated significant growth in both revenue and profits for the companies he has served.”

Crowley brings more than twenty-five years of progressive executive sales and marketing leadership experience to his new position at NanoLumens. His experience includes senior positions at leading companies like Sara Lee, ConAgra, and Schwann’s, as well as positions at private equity funded portfolio companies like Allied Capital and Ripplewood Holdings. He has held positions as president, COO, and general manager and has been responsible for revenue of more than $1-billion in the past.

Crowley was awarded a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Husson University in Bangor, Maine.

“I am very excited to come to NanoLumens at this particular juncture in its remarkable history,” Crowley said. “I am joining a team of dedicated professionals who are very quickly changing the way the world views customer engagement through visualization. I look forward to bringing my expertise in global channel sales and customer centric culture creation to helping NanoLumens, and their growing customer base, achieve all of our long-term growth objectives.”