NanoLumens Names Joe’ Lloyd VP of Global Marketing

NanoLumens has promoted Joe’ Lloyd from director of global marketing to vice president of global marketing. In her new position, she will continue to manage the growth and development of the marketing team while taking full responsibility of the company’s global marketing strategies, including content development, advertising, trade shows, and future marketing technologies.

Joe' Lloyd

“During her tenure, Joe’ has proven to be an invaluable member of the team,” said NanoLumens EVP Karen Robinson. “As director of global marketing, Joe’ has created programs that resulted in better business outcomes in all of our target vertical markets while simultaneously supporting the needs of the business development and sales teams. She will continue to create and implement best-in-class programs in her new position as vice president of global marketing.”

“It has been a pleasure to grow and learn at NanoLumens over the past two years, and I look forward to continuing to develop innovative new marketing, communications and business development strategies with my team,” Lloyd said. “NanoLumens leads the world in creating groundbreaking visualization solutions for industry-leading brands in retail, hospitality, sports arenas, transportation, higher education, corporate campuses, casinos/gaming, houses of worship, DOOH, and federal systems. I am excited to continue to showcase these brilliant solutions and ensure that companies across the world are aware of what utilizing our patented technology can do for them.”

Prior to joining NanoLumens, Lloyd served as retail practice lead for the Atlanta-based agency Write2Market for more than three years, where she was responsible for creating industry leadership. Before that, she served as senior client manager, team lead for ShopVisible, LLC; a company acquired by Epicor that is today part of the Aptos retail platform. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in communications from Florida Atlantic University.