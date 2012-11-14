AVI-SPL, LifeSize Offer Video Communications Webinar

AVI-SPL and LifeSize will present a free, one-hour webinar on Thursday, November 15 at 1 p.m. EST entitled "A Look into the Future of Video Communications."

Led by LifeSize's Simon Dudley, the webinar will explore how the video conferencing industry is evolving from a niche provider to a major piece of how organizations are transforming the way they do business.

The growth of BYOD (Bringing Your Own Device) is changing the IT department's role from a controller to a facilitator for communications. Virtualization of applications is now a major trend in IT. In this webinar, Dudley's will discuss the major shifts in the industry, why it matters, and how it produces a huge opportunity to move out of the video conferencing niche and into the mainstream.

On the agenda:

Future of video communications

Virtualization of applications

Changes in the IT department's role

Simon Dudley is a technology executive and dynamic presenter with over 20 years of experience in high-tech industries and a key focus on visual communications. Throughout his career, Dudley has been a passionate advocate for technology that changes the way people communicate and solutions that deliver tangible business results. In his current role as Video Evangelist, Dudley is the spokesperson for LifeSize and evangelizes how video communications can help organizations accelerate productivity. Over his nine years at LifeSize, Dudley has held several roles in product management, sales, channel development and strategy. Prior to joining LifeSize, Dudley held a number of senior management positions in the communications industry.