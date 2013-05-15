Memphis Zoo Uses Digigram PYKO to Manage Music

The Memphis Zoo in Memphis, Tenn., is using Digigram’s PYKO-in and PYKO-out IP audio terminals to create ambiance surrounding events and exhibits located across the 70-acre park. Supplied and supported by Digigram's U.S. distributor, Point Source Audio, the PYKO-in and PYKO-out products are enabling seamless streaming of background music to multiple sites within the zoo.



"We needed a straightforward way to play the same music at various locations throughout the zoo," said Terry Buckler, network administrator at the Memphis Zoological Society. "Knowing the locations already equipped with amps and speakers for local use, I saw that the network was the only logical solution for bringing audio to each area.”

Enabling distribution of digital audio over a shared IP network, Digigram's PYKO-in and PYKO-out IP audio devices offer solutions for a wide range of audio applications including paging, public information systems, commercial background music, broadcasting, and webcasting. PYKO IP-based network audio terminals enable the cost-effective design of fully managed audio distribution solutions, and these compact, robust modules can be gathered and arranged in various combinations. In addition to an array of audio streaming options, the PYKO units provide a three-stream priority structure that not only ensures automated fail-over in the event of problems, but also allows a higher-priority source, such as an emergency message, to cut in if necessary.

A single PYKO-in system has been installed at the Memphis Zoo along with PKYO-out units at the front gate, the Expo building (home to the petting farm), the grizzly bear exhibit, the underwater sea lion exhibit, and the "Zoo Lights" (Christmas) and "Zoo Boo" (Halloween) displays on the walking path near the zoo store. The PYKO systems provide themed music that enhances patrons' experience at each of the zoo's many seasonal events and even provides an audio preview for visitors approaching the front gate. PYKO systems can be added to the existing network, giving the zoo a tool for building anticipation and offering a positive experience from the minute guests step toward the park.