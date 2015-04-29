Nanolumens Introduce Nanoclear

The What: NanoLumens has announced its NanoClear display platform, a transparent visualization technology that utilizes state-of-the-art nano-optical particle diffusion, the new NanoClear display platform allows objects to seamlessly float in space.



The What Else: The display can accept input from nearly any device or content management system to produce specific messaging on the clear display. Extremely slim and ultra-lightweight, NanoClear, like all NanoLumens visualization solutions, is also energy-efficient and features a bright, high-resolution picture quality.



The Bottom Line: The company's patented display technology and highly innovative visual solutions are transforming the way companies engage their audiences in every type of higher education, retail, hospitality, stadium, arena, casino, transportation and public event environments.