NanoLumens Director Receives 2017 Marketing Executive of the Year Award

NanoLumens announced that Joe Lloyd, Director of Global Marketing, was named Marketing Executive of the Year by The Technology Association of Georgia (TAG) Marketing Society.



The winners were announced at the association’s annual awards event that celebrates the brightest minds and best technology projects in Atlanta’s marketing community. Finalists from agencies and tech companies convened at the Cobb Energy Center on Monday, November 6, to honor their colleagues and peers.

“I am honored and humbled to receive this award, given the wealth of talent in the Georgia technology community,” Lloyd said in accepting the award. “Obviously, a recognition of this nature has to be shared with the outstanding marketing and business development team at NanoLumens. Ours is a team effort every single day. Were it not for their contributions I would not be standing here this evening to accept this award.”

This year’s TAG Marketing Awards also featured an engaging fireside chat with three industry luminaries: Dana Barrett, Radio Host, The Dana Barrett Show, Monique Elliot, Global Digital Commerce Director, GE Power and Arnold Huffman, CEO, Digital Yalo.