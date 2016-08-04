Music Appoints Goldsmith Sales & Marketing as Rep for Northwest Territory

Music has appointed Goldsmith Sales & Marketing as its manufacturer representative firm for the Northwest territory states of Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Alaska. The firm will be promoting Music's enterprise division brands: Midas, Klark Teknik, lab.gruppen, Lake, Tannoy, and Turbosound.

“Goldsmith Sales & Marketing has earned great respect from channel partners and consultants," said Chris Wildfoerster, senior director of Touchpoint Americas for Music’s enterprise division. “Music looks forward to working with Goldsmith Sales & Marketing to continue building on Music's family of solutions and expanding our market presence while increasing sales through our channel partners.”

“Goldsmith Sales is proud to be representing one of the most diverse and groundbreaking companies in the business,” said Michael Smith, principal of Goldsmith Sales & Marketing. “To be able to offer our customers the future of music and professional audio products is truly exciting.”

Goldsmith Sales & Marketing has served the pro audio, AV, and musical instrument market segments for three and a half years, and is regarded for its customer service throughout the territories it serves.