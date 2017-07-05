Murideo Introduces Fox & Hound HDMI Testing/Troubleshooting Kit

The What: Murideo has launched the Fox & Hound A/V Testing and Troubleshooting Kit, an 18Gbps generator and analyzer set with an extensive feature list.

The What Else: The kit, which is now available for purchase on AVProStore.com, is equipped to test for 18Gbps distribution, HDR metadata, and more, making it a well suited for handling 4K60 (4:4:4) sources and content.

Murideo is responsible for the Fresco Series SIX-A Analyzer and DPL Labs certified SIX-G Generator Field Test Suite, which paved the way for the development of the Fox & Hound. Designed with features like HDCP 2.2 compatibility, 18Gbps cable testing, advanced EDID analysis, audio confidence testing, 4K 10- and 12-bit support, and more, the Fox & Hound features a wealth of on-board functionality.

Using the generator in place of the source, and the analyzer in place of the sink allows these units to read data being sent throughout the system to easily pinpoint system issues and diminish support calls and the need for replacement products.

“Murideo has become the name to trust in HDMI testing and troubleshooting equipment,” said Jeff Murray, CEO of AVPro Global Holdings. “With the success of our Fresco Series, we set out to create a product of the same caliber to fulfill the need for quality testing gear for all integrators. We’ve delivered an HDMI test kit that is so affordable, there is no reason it shouldn’t be in every integrator’s truck. The Fox & Hound is a must have for any integrator installing 18Gbps 4K (4:4:4) with HDR-capable distribution systems, and we couldn’t be more proud to present it to the industry.”

The Bottom Line: The Fox & Hound Testing and Troubleshooting Kit is designed as a solution for all custom and commercial AV field integrators. With advanced functionality that allows the confirmation of correct bandwidth (up to 18Gbps), HDCP, resolution, timing, HDR metadata, and more, the Fox & Hound can assist on the most basic to the most complex of system issues.