BTX Releases 2013 Catalog Featuring New Fiber-Optic Solutions

BTX Technologies (BTX), a value-added distributor and manufacturer of interface, integration, and system products, has released its 2013 Fiber Solutions Catalog.

Featuring one of the widest product offerings in the marketplace and some of the latest industry advances, BTX's comprehensive new catalog contains a product range designed for professional integrators and systems contractors in markets such as AV, digital signage, broadcast, and security.

To respond to fiber's dynamic growth in both the broadcast and AV marketplace, BTX has invested heavily in a new, dedicated fiber lab based in the company's metro-NY corporate headquarters. The lab features highly trained technicians and the industry's most advanced termination and test equipment, offering customers custom Neutrik opticalCON assemblies, tactical fiber cables, distribution cables, and much more. BTX has combined its staff's fiber knowledge with in-house metalworking capabilities to create a wide variety of fiber breakout boxes and panels.

"In addition to custom products, the new BTX 2013 Fiber Solutions Catalog also offers thousands of fiber connectors, cables, signal processing devices, tools, and consumables," said Greg Schwartz, president of BTX. "For both our current customers and users planning to install fiber in their projects, BTX's experienced support staff is available to answer questions and provide sensible solutions to keep installers ahead of the competition. We look forward to working alongside our partners to provide the best in sales and service for this technology and releasing many new products in the near future."