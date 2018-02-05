Multimedia Support Specialist (4 open positions)

Institution: Tufts University

Post date: 02/05/2018

Location: Boston, MA

Job Summary:

This is advert is for 4 open positions.

Viewing technology in the context of work, scholarship and campus life, TTS is a university-wide service organization committed to delivering technology services that support Tufts' mission of teaching, learning, research, and service. Understanding that IT enables innovation, TTS prioritizes holistic, human-centered design strategies to create timely and intuitive services, applications and tools that differentiate the Tufts experience.



Across our diverse and creative teams, we engage and focus our collective talent to strengthen Tufts' strategic IT capabilities. To keep pace with our community's emerging needs, we continue to evolve our competencies across four main families of practice, including Planning and Design, Service Delivery and Operations, Data Strategy, and Academic Technology.

Thinking and acting strategically with technology occurs through strong partnerships and an engaged community. Additionally, for technologies to take on integral meaning to our work, we also need reliable and consistent support in using them. With staff across all of Tufts' campuses, as well as a 24x7 IT Service Desk, we collaborate with schools and divisions to meet the demands of a global, mobile community and to enable the broadest possible access.

Come join our collaborative, flexible work environment, where leadership is valued at all levels of the organization, and opportunities abound to work with leading technologies and learn new skills.



The Multimedia Support Specialist is primarily responsible for providing effective Tier 2 support, preventative maintenance, and consultation for the following service areas: classroom and lab technology; digital and analog audiovisual/multimedia systems and services; event and meeting space technology; event planning, coordination, and support; conferencing and collaboration services (e.g. video, web, and teleconferencing); videography and streaming services; and lecture and content capture services. In addition to supporting this suite of services, the position will also provide consultation and training on their effective use to faculty, students and staff. As desktop and audiovisual/multimedia solutions continue to converge, the role is also expected to provide Tier 2 frontline support for end user desktop (Windows and Mac), software, and other technology services. The position will regularly create and update both end-user facing and internal technical documentation. This position will also participate in periodic project work to implement upgrades to spaces as well as to deploy new and enhanced multimedia services to the Tufts community.

Read Full Job Listing