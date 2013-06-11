RGB Spectrum Adds HDBaseT to Linx Prime Matrix Switcher Systems

- RGB Spectrum is unveiling HDBase-T capability for its Linx Prime Matrix Switchers with a line-up of UTP/STP extender products, including input/output cards and endpoints that incorporate HDBaseT transmission technology, at InfoComm 2013.
- RGB Spectrum's Linx Prime switchers provide connectivity solutions for a variety of applications that require signal distribution within rooms, and across buildings and campuses, by accommodating any mix of copper, fiber, or STP/UTP cable connections. The new HDBaseT-certified CAT-Linx cards complement existing DVI/HDMI and fiber cards to expand the capabilities of the system.
- "The new CAT-Linx cards offer tremendous opportunities for custom installation professionals to fully capitalize on installation cost savings," said Jed Deame, vice president of marketing at RGB Spectrum. "CAT-Linx cards are incredibly easy to integrate into a Linx Prime switcher system, instantly providing installers with a cost-effective solution for long cable runs, including those transferring HD and 3D signals."
- To take advantage of HDBaseT technology, users can simply install a CAT-Linx card into any available slot of a Linx Prime switcher chassis. CAT-Linx cards allow HDMI (with embedded audio) and serial data to be reliably transmitted between the switcher and CAT-Linx endpoints that can be located up to 150 meters away.
- CAT-Linx cards utilize Power over HDBaseT (PoH) technology to provide power to endpoints through the same cable that carries the signal, effectively eliminating the need for external power supplies. Additionally, because CAT-Linx cards are HDBaseT certified, they work seamlessly with certified third-party endpoints as well.
- RGB Spectrum will hold a special training session entitled "Digital Signal Distribution" on Wednesday, June 12 from 1-2:30 p.m. at InfoComm 2013. This session will review everything integrators need to know about digital signal distribution, different video transmission methods, and RGB Spectrum's unique solutions to transmission issues.