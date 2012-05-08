iQmetrix Partners with Habitat for Humanity

iQmetrix, a provider of retail management software for the North American wireless industry, is partnering with Habitat for Humanity immediately following the CTIA Wireless Conference in New Orleans in May to help rebuild homes destroyed by Hurricanes Katrina and Rita.

“Community is deeply important to iQmetrix; it’s one of our core values,” said Christopher Krywulak, iQmetrix president and CEO. “This year, we wanted to connect with our customers, partners and the people of New Orleans, and support Habitat for Humanity’s Gulf Coast recovery efforts. iQmetrix is honored to help in the rebuilding in New Orleans.”

Also joining in this effort is iQmetrix partner ProtectCell, who will send five employees to participate and customer Connectivity Source who has committed 10 employees from its Baton Rouge corporate office and a $1,000 donation to the cause.

“As a dealer with 15 retail locations in South Louisiana and seven in the New Orleans area, I think this is a great idea,” said Scott Aronstein, president and CEO of Connectivity Source. “We were all affected by the devastation of these events and I am excited to donate time and money to these efforts. Thank you, iQmetrix, for bringing focus to this project and letting us all to pitch in.”

What: iQmetrix teams up with local clients and partners to help Habitat for Humanity rebuild homes damaged or destroyed by Hurricanes Katrina and Rita and the resulting flooding in New Orleans. Volunteers will spend a day helping build a total of two to three new houses. Clients who aren’t able to make it to the event are encouraged to collect donations for Habitat for Humanity through the Donations Module on the iQmetrix RQ4 Retail Management system.

Where: 1810 Eagle St., New Orleans, Louisiana.

When: Friday, May 11, 2012 - 7:45am – 4:00pm

Who: Fifty-five iQmetrix employees, partners and clients will don hard hats with Habitat for Humanity.

Why: To raise money and awareness of the efforts of Habitat for Humanity.

New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity: habitat-nola.org