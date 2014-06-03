Mojave Audio Launches Online Media Library

Mojave Audio has unleashed its vast online media library on the masses, featuring an extensive collection of unique audio samples and video tutorials, examples, and session overviews. The new Mojave Audio online media library is an engaging reference for learning about miking techniques and the Mojave Audio microphones used to capture any given sound or music source.

Mojave Audio's new online media library features an extensive collection of audio samples, recordings, and video tutorials.



One of the most useful attributes of the new media library is the ability to search by multiple means. Visitors can search by artist, engineer, instrument, and several additional categories—all of which make it easy to find audio samples and the microphone choices used to capture that sound or performance. Equally noteworthy is the extensive collection of videos. These videos include a look at the actual session where the recording took place, discussions about techniques, a look at microphone placement, and much more.

According to Mojave Audio, there are some truly exceptional recordings and videos to be discovered among the numerous categories in the online media library.

For example, those interested in drum recording will find the Ross Hogarth/Kenny Aronoff session a standout. Should one’s interest gravitate toward acoustic instruments, the Jim Lauderdale/Randy Kohrs session is a must. Jazz enthusiasts will certainly appreciate the Miles Mosley session and those with an interest in classical piano should explore the Yana Reznik section. Additionally, engineers and voice-over artists should find the Charles Kahlenberg session most informative.

Dusty Wakeman, president of Mojave Audio, commented on the company’s new online media library, “In recent years, we’ve been very fortunate to have our products used by leading engineers and artists the world over, and many of these recordings have been made available to us for educational purposes. Similarly, our ‘Pop Up Studio’ at various industry events has been another terrific source for both audio and video recordings. The sum total of audio and video materials in the media library represents, to the best of my knowledge, one of the most comprehensive collections of samples, tips, and tricks available from any equipment manufacturer. The online media library was created by Mojave Audio’s own Amalia Delgado and, thanks to her elegant design and ability to organize everything so clearly, I’m confident recording enthusiasts, professional engineers, and artists will find these materials invaluable.”