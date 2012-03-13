Stampede Named U.S. Distributor of RadVision

Stampede Presentation Products has entered into an agreement with RadVision to distribute a suite of RadVision products within the U.S.

The new partnership expands Stampede’s offerings for high definition and standard definition video conferencing and gives Stampede’s dealers more options when choosing a state-of-the-art video conferencing system.

According to Stampede president Kevin Kelly, “More and more businesses, both small and large, are utilizing video conferencing to save time and money, which makes RadVision's professional-grade videoconferencing products a very exciting addition to our product range and gives our dealers a greater ability to win more jobs. Stampede is committed to providing our dealers with the best solution for every client, and now with RadVision’s infrastructure, middleware and client-based video solutions, they can specify some of the industry’s most reliable, highest-quality systems for all of their video conferencing needs.”

RadVision’s general manager of the Americas, Gaby Koren, said, “Through our new distribution agreement, Stampede is giving its U.S. dealers access to some of the most advanced industry leading videoconferencing products available today. Our video conferencing solutions are best-in-class, and by teaming with Stampede’s resellers nationwide, we now have a best-of-breed, cost-effective video solution that will help them grow their businesses while also protecting the investments of their customers.”

The RadVision product lines offered by Stampede include the SCOPIA MCU, SCOPIA Elite 5000 MCU, and the SCOPIA Desktop PC application.

RadVision’s SCOPIA MCU provides a cost effective multi-party conferencing solution for an enterprise network. SCOPIA MCUs are optimized for support of standard definition (SD) endpoints but can also fully support high definition (HD) endpoints. SCOPIA MCUs can be used in a cost effective deployment supporting a mixed SD and HD application or can augment a deployment of SCOPIA Elite MCUs for cost effective support of SD endpoints in the network.