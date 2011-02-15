Oscar Nominees Rely On Meyer Sound

Berekely, CA--Four of the five nominees for Sound Editing by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences included members of the sound team that relied on Meyer Sound monitors in their editing suites.

Tom Myers, co-nominee with Michael Silvers for Toy Story 3, is a long-time user of Meyer Sound's HD-1 studio monitors and has recently upgraded to the new EXP cinema series loudspeakers. Sound designer Richard King, nominated for Inception, also is a dedicated HD-1 user, as is Craig Berkey, nominated along with Skip Lievsay for True Grit.

"My HD-1s are extremely sweet sounding speakers,” said Richard King, whose sound design credits also include The Dark Knight. “They're fantastic at reproducing loud, dynamic sounds and also the subtlety of gentle, soft sounds. They have become an irreplaceable tool in my studio. They take a lot of punishment with the louder movies we work on; I use them every day."

Contributing to the sonic excellence of Tron: Legacy (which earned official nominations for supervising sound editors Gwendolyn Yates Whittle and Addison Teague) was the film's sound designer, Chris Boyes, a four-time Oscar-winner who relies on EXP Acheron Studios in his work.

The accomplishments of this group also were reflected in nominations for this year's MPSE Golden Reel Awards, presented by the Motion Picture Sound Editors. In the category of Best Sound Editing: Sound Effects and Foley in a Feature Film, Richard King and Craig Berkey again were recognized for, respectively, Inception and True Grit. Chris Boyes received two nominations, for Iron Man 2 along with Tron: Legacy. In the category of Best Sound Editing: Feature Film Animation, Tom Myers (Toy Story 3) was joined by Dennis Leonard, who used Meyer Sound UPJ-1P VariO loudspeakers for his work on Despicable Me.

The 2011 MPSE Career Achievement Award will be presented to Walter Murch, accomplished film editor and sound designer who was the first to mix a feature film (Francis Ford Coppola's Tetro) using Meyer Sound Acheron cinema loudspeakers.

The MPSE Golden Reel Awards will be presented on February 20 at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites in Los Angeles, and the Oscar awards show will be held on February 27 at the Kodak Theatre, also in Los Angeles.